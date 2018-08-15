Thomas Markle Claims Meghan Told Him to Stop Talking to Sister Samantha

Meghan Markle’s family continues to speak to the press even after she asked them to stop.

Thomas Markle told The Sun that Meghan asked him to stop speaking not only to the media, but to his daughter and Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Meghan asked me to tell Samantha to stop talking about her and then asked me to stop talking to Samantha,” Thomas Markle, 74, said. “I have two daughters. I can’t stop talking to one of them. No father should be asked to turn his back on their children. I love Meghan, but I also love Samantha.”

He added that he did ask Samantha Markle, along with his son, Thomas Markle Jr., to stop criticizing Meghan Markle in the public eye. His request went unheeded, apparently, as Thomas Markle Jr. blasted the duchess again in an interview this week.

“Throughout our lives, Dad always put Meg first, above me and my sister, but if what he is saying is true, it appears she is abusing his love for her,” Thomas Jr., 51, told The Mirror on Tuesday.

“It’s selfish, cruel even. He gave her everything and now she is giving him nothing but hurt back,” he continued. “They say blood is thicker than water, but perhaps the blue blood of the royals now runs through Meg’s veins. It’s heartbreaking to see how this has changed her and the devastation it has caused to my family.”

“Anyone who saw Meg when she was growing up knew her and my dad were inseparable. Now it looks as though they may never speak again,” he added.

Samantha Markle, 53, also responded to Meghan Markle’s request.

“There would be no just reason for her not to want him in her life, as he was good enough to use to make her everything she is,” Samantha wrote on her private Twitter account, Page Six reports. “She should be grateful. Her diplomacy skills suck and are inhumane. If you treat your own father like this, Harry is next … Freezing people out is the best way of hiding the truth.”

“There is no room for a greedy arrogant, deceitful fake humanitarian on this world stage. How dare she? Disgusting,” she tweeted at Kensington Palace.

The family drama comes after Thomas Markle Sr. admitted to lying to and hanging up on Prince Harry when he asked him to stay away from the media and paparazzi.

“Harry told me that I should never go to the press. That it would end in tears,” Thomas Markle Sr. told the Daily Mail of his phone conversations with Harry. “He said, ‘They will eat you alive.’ He was right.”