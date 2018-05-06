Texas Mom Sets Home on Fire With Infant Inside, Texts Photos to Boyfriend

An 18-year-old Texas mother was arrested earlier this week after being accused of purposely setting a fire in her home while her 2-month-old child was inside the house, PEOPLE reports.

Teen Israel Reyes allegedly began the fire after a fight with her boyfriend, the father of her child. She has been charged with arson and child endangerment.

According to The San-Antonio Express-News, who cited an affidavit, Reyes allegedly started the fire in the kitchen of her San Antonio home on March 2 at around 11 p.m. She then allegedly sent photos of the blaze to her boyfriend as it continued to grow.

According to KSAT, the boyfriend told police that Reyes spent much of the previous day damaging items in their house, including a television. He called the authorities to check on Reyes, but she wasn’t taken in at the time.

Firefighters were called to the house to put out the fire, and Reyes and the infant were not harmed in the incident.

According to the affidavit, the first “picture showed a purple towel and a roll of toilet paper on fire. A few minutes later [the boyfriend] received another text with a picture of the same fire in a larger state of combustion.”

“[Reyes intentionally started a fire with the knowledge that the fire was located on property belonging to another and was reckless about whether the burning would endanger the lives of her infant daughter and persons living in the adjoining properties,” the affidavit added.

“Additionally, the defendant recklessly engaged in conduct that placed her child in imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical or mental impairment,” it continued.

Reyes was released on $30,000 bond.