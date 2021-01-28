Ted Cruz and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Find Common Ground in Slamming Robinhood Amid Reddit Drama

✖

Senator Ted Cruz and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez briefly found some common ground on Thursday, with both lawmakers slamming Robinhood amid the chaotic Reddit and stock market drama. It was announced that Robinhood, a stock buying and trading app widely used by amateur traders, was halting all sales of Gamestop, whose stocks recently grew in value due to a sub-Reddit community of stock enthusiasts buying the stocks when they were sold short by a hedge fund. Many have come out to criticize Robinhood for the move, and both Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Cruz (R-TX) were two politicians who surprisingly agreed with one another on the situation.

After the news of Robinhood not allowing its users to buy stock from Gamestop — as well as other companies who became caught up in the situation — was reported, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to call the movie "unacceptable." She also demanded to "know more about [Robinhood’s] decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit." Finally, she said that "as a member of the Financial Services [Committee]" she will "support a hearing if necessary." Cruz, who is often very much in disagreement with Ocasio-Cortez, shared her post and stated that, this time, he "fully" agrees with her position.

The bi-partisanship between the two was short-lived, however, as Ocasio-Cortez replied that she is "happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground," but not Cruz as she accused him of "almost" having her "murdered 3 weeks ago." She told Cruz that he could "sit this one out," and added that she is "happy to work [with] almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed." Ocasio-Cortez then said to Cruz, "In the meantime, if you want to help, you can resign."

Ocasio-Cortez is referring to the Capitol riot that took place on Jan. 6, when a massive mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the building where Congress was in session. Cruz has been accused of helping to incite the mob, as he perpetuated the baseless voter fraud claims brought by ex-President Donald Trump. According to NPR, in one speech to the public, Cruz said, "Are they going to try to steal? Yes, but I'll tell you what we're going to do. We're going to win by a big enough margin." This indicates that he was on-board with the unsubstantiated election fraud allegations and that he defiantly stood against all the evidence to the contrary.