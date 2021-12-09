Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reportedly Being Eyed for Cable News Gigs

After serving as the U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district since 2019, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could be set to embark on a new endeavor. The American politician and activist is reportedly gaining the attention of several major networks eyeing her for a potential stint on cable news, including both CNN and MSNBC.

The rumors come from Puck’s Dylan Byers, who reported on Dec. 3 that “an influential cable news insider” told him that “if CNN really wanted to compete in primetime they should hire” Ocasio-Cortez to host the 9 p.m. timeslot. Not long after, a second “influential broadcast news insider, who runs in very different circles than the aforementioned source,” told Byers that MSNBC should hire Ocasio-Cortez to host their 9 p.m. hour. The source went on to tell Byers of cable news networks’ interest in Ocasio-Cortez, “It’s bubbling out there. … Take a few years, grow your profile, make millions and then run for Senate, or President.”

The suggestion of Ocasio-Cortez potentially moving into the TV news landscape comes amid some major shifting at both CNN and MSNBC. Variety reported in November that at 9 p.m., and Brian Williams, the NBC Nightly News anchor, announced he will part ways with MSNBC and NBC News after nearly three decades. That same report said Maddow was in the process of negotiating over a new production deal that could potentially result in her primetime duties being significantly scaled back. Over at CNN, meanwhile, Cuomo was fired from the network “effective immediately” following an investigation into claims of his involvement in defending his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, against sexual misconduct allegations.

The major shifting taking place leaves plenty of room for both CNN and MSNBC to bring in a fresh face for political commentary, though Byers cautioned that Americans shouldn’t necessarily expect Ocasio-Cortez to leave the Hill anytime in the near future. “No, I don’t think A.O.C. is going to leave the Hill to host a cable news show. She’s 32 years old, still in the early innings of a meteoric political career, and a multiplatform talent who probably doesn’t even have cable,” Byers wrote. “But, like I said, the chatter is illustrative. It highlights the fact that both CNN and MSNBC are in need of a Hail Mary in primetime, and also that they’re likely going to have to settle for something far less remarkable: a shuffling of deck chairs.”

While Byers reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s office for comment on the rumors, he did not hear back. Ocasio-Cortez was elected as the U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district in 2018as a member of the Democratic Party, defeating Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley. She was sworn into office in 2019 at the age of 29 as the youngest woman ever to serve in the United States Congress.