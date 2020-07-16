33-Year-Old Tech CEO Found Dismembered in Condo, Suspect at Large

Police in New York City, New York discovered the body of a 33-year-old CEO at his home in the Lower East Side of Manhattan. A source with the NYPD confirmed to CNN that Fahim Saleh was found dead Tuesday his luxury condominium.

Saleh was a venture capitalist and CEO of Gokada, a motorcycle ride-hail company based in Nigeria. He was last seen in surveillance footage Monday evening while entering the elevator in his building. The primary suspect at this point is a man who was dressed in all black who was spotted in the video entering the elevator with him, according to the official. The elevator he used goes directly to his apartment units, as well.

It's currently suspected that at some point the man dressed in black entered Saleh's apartment, where he proceeded to attack him. His body was discovered after his sister had gone to check in on him, where she found his torso next to his living room. The rest of his body had been placed into bags, which were located throughout the apartment. There's no motive at this time, and police are reportedly investigating how the suspect exited the luxury apartment building.

"The headlines talk about a crime we still cannot fathom," Saleh's family wrote in a statement. "Fahim is more than what you are reading. He is so much more. His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone who was a part of his world on a journey and he made sure never to leave anyone behind. There are no words or actions to provide any of us comfort except the capture of the person who exhibited nothing short of evil upon our loved one."

Saleh's company, Gokada, called the CEO a "great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us," in a statement on Twitter. "Our hearts go out to his friends, family and all those feeling the pain and heartbreak we are currently experiencing, here at Gokada. All updates and changes will be communicated with you, as it unfolds. Forever in our hearts."

While in high school, Saleh founded PrankDial.com, a site dedicated prerecorded prank phone calls that, which he'd said managed to generate over $10 million as of 2018. He continued to found and sell various websites while attending Bentley University. He was a regular contributor to the blog site Medium. In one post, he called his founding of the ride-hail company "one of the most out-there things" that he'd ever done.