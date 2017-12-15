Teacher Charged With Having Sex With 14-Year-Old Student Inside Middle School

An Ohio middle school teacher has been charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual battery after allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old student.

On Nov. 21, 32-year-old Jessica Langford of Centerville, Ohio pleaded not guilty to three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of sexual battery, the Daily Mail reports.

The married mother-of-one taught math at Miamisburg Middle School, where the sexual encounters are said to have taken place on May 23 of this year.

According to court documents, Langford allegedly performed oral sex on one of her teenage students twice, received oral sex from that same boy twice, and engaged in sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old twice. Authorities were made aware of the inappropriate sexual conduct when the teen told police about it.

Langford resigned in May after the allegations against her came to light.