Disappearance of Woman Following Snapchat Message ‘Concerning’ to Police

Police in Nebraska are looking for a woman who reportedly went missing after sharing in a Snapchat message that she was going on a date.

Authorities report to CBS News affiliate KMTV that Sydney Loofe vanished under “concerning” circumstances after she sent her friends a photo of herself gearing up for a date that was captioned, “ready for my date.” Family told the station she was planning on meeting someone she had “met online.”

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bleimeister told the Lincoln Journal Star on Tuesday that the 24-year-old was a cashier at a local hardware store and was last seen Nov. 15 in Wilber, about 40 miles southwest of the town.

The chief would not disclose if he suspects foul play, but did reveal that her family said her disappearance is “out of character.” Her parents went on to share that her cellphone had been turned off and both her car and cat were left at her northeast Lincoln home.

“She was planning on coming home that night,” her mother Susie Loofe told the paper.

Authorities have not yet revealed if investigators have spoken with the person she was to be meeting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.

Photo credit: Twitter / @USAPolice2017