Stormy Daniels ‘Not Paid a Dime’ for ’60 Minutes’ Interview

Adult film star Stormy Daniels has come out to defend herself against accusations that she was paid to do a 60 Minutes interview about her affair with Donald Trump.

Over on Twitter, a user claimed that Daniels “is getting paid more for interviews then the 130k hush money.”

“She has yet to be sued but it’s coming. Remember she is only getting sued cause she did interviews or talks. She may also think she will win the lawsuit. But she has been paid by 60 minutes and others,” the user continued.

Daniels fired back that this allegation is “false,” and added, “I was NOT paid a dime for the interview with 60 Minutes (or anything else relating to telling this story).”

This is false! I was NOT paid a dime for the interview with 60 Minutes (or anything else relating to telling this story) https://t.co/VkuDLm7Wy4 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 21, 2018

While she won’t be compensated for it, Daniels will tell her side of the story regarding her past alleged affair with President Trump, but at this time there is no air date scheduled.

She recently took a polygraph test to prove her claims of the affair are true, and her lawyer snapped a photo.

In the picture posted by Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti, Daniels can be seen hooked up to the polygraph machine.

Additionally, The Daily Mail reports that Avenatti confirmed Daniels passed the test.

Many people took to sharing their support of Daniels, with one user tweeting back, “Good for her! Go get the SOB Stormy. Wishing you victory over the liars in the WH and their crooked attorneys. You’ve a great advocate as a attorney.”

Prior to Avenatti’s tweet, Daniels herself tweeted out some details about the alleged affair, saying, “Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress…People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS…I am NOT going anywhere.”

One person who doesn’t need the polygraph results to believe Daniels is her father, 68-year-old Bill Gregory, who told reporters, “I’m sure she slept with President Trump, I have no doubts she did. I don’t think it was entrapment, it was a coincidence, a lucky day for her.”

He also explained that it was Daniels’ mother Sheila who first told him about the affair and the ensuing controversy when the reports began to come out.

“I think it’s getting out of control, I worry somebody is going to kill her,” he continued. “You start messing with big people like this, people with money, it’s not a good idea to rattle their cage.”