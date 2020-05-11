Stimulus Checks: People Are Still Venting Their Frustrations About Payment Process
It's been several weeks since the stimulus checks started showing up in bank accounts and mailboxes across the country. With millions more to be delivered, the process hasn't been without its hiccups along the way.
The payments come as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, which was passed in March to try and keep the economy afloat when businesses across the country had to shut down to help slow the spread of coronavirus. The payments guaranteed $1,200 for every adult, plus $500 for each dependent claimed, but as people quickly found out, there was little in the way of help. Due to being understaffed, the IRS was unable to hire enough help to offer phone support. The agency did create a 'Get My Payment' tool on their website, which often seemed to lead to more problems.
In the meantime, payments were being dropped into the wrong accounts, payments to deceased relatives started showing up, various deadlines for non-filers came and want. All the while others found they weren't even eligible to receive a payment. While there may not be any phone support, there is Twitter, where people were able to vent their frustrations about the whole ordeal.
Still no stimulus. Using https://t.co/scrVqq97rA “Get My Payment” displays “Payment Status Not Available” like so many others are getting. My wealthy tRUmp lovin’ neighbor got his stimulus.— hardknoxfirst (@hardknoxfirst) May 11, 2020
Because of this mishap from the irs, I won’t be receiving my stimulus payment until next year. Y’all I’m fucking fuming.— TETSUO Q (@bigbootysensei) May 11, 2020
Over 200 million people still, STILL haven't received their economic stimulus payment! pic.twitter.com/c68KfiLL55— Sensia (@Sensiablue) May 11, 2020
Yoooooo
I just want my fucking stimulus check already— 🍄That Ⓥegan Cunt 🦄🍑🍄 (@Ashtasticlycrzy) May 11, 2020
Judging by my lack of a stimulus check, I can only determine that the government really wants me to starve to death.
I think I'm gonna not starve to death, as an act of civil disobedience.— Sergio Siano 🦺 (@SergioJSiano) May 11, 2020
Anyone else still waiting for the Stimulus check?— Kenneth⭐⭐⭐ (@WestGaCane07) May 11, 2020
I still haven’t go my stupid stimulus check— Andrew perez (@Pz559_________) May 11, 2020
Mnuchin, where’s my stimulus check?— Isidro Lacayo Pasos (@Gringonica) May 11, 2020
Stimulus check still ain't hit 🙃— 🔮𝕽𝖎𝖓𝖓𝖞 𝕽𝖊𝖆𝖕𝖊𝖗 🇩🇲 (@hippyhopgirl) May 11, 2020
Well it looks like I won't be getting a stimulus check. There is nothing I can do and I'm over it.— Alicia Blaylock (@aliciablay18) May 11, 2020
It’s May now you still got that stimulus check or nahhh??? pic.twitter.com/1gRzyakMKA— Julisa Who? (@julisa_who) May 11, 2020
Lol I’m the only one that didn’t get a stimulus check I guess— Ary Kelly (@arykellyy) May 11, 2020