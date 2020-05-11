Stimulus Checks: People Are Still Venting Their Frustrations About Payment Process

It's been several weeks since the stimulus checks started showing up in bank accounts and mailboxes across the country. With millions more to be delivered, the process hasn't been without its hiccups along the way.

The payments come as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, which was passed in March to try and keep the economy afloat when businesses across the country had to shut down to help slow the spread of coronavirus. The payments guaranteed $1,200 for every adult, plus $500 for each dependent claimed, but as people quickly found out, there was little in the way of help. Due to being understaffed, the IRS was unable to hire enough help to offer phone support. The agency did create a 'Get My Payment' tool on their website, which often seemed to lead to more problems.

In the meantime, payments were being dropped into the wrong accounts, payments to deceased relatives started showing up, various deadlines for non-filers came and want. All the while others found they weren't even eligible to receive a payment. While there may not be any phone support, there is Twitter, where people were able to vent their frustrations about the whole ordeal.