Stimulus Checks: Kanye West Tells People to Use Payments to Buy Land

✖

Kanye West may be a rapper by trade, but he's seemingly turned into a politician, and even a bit of an economist, as of late. Not only is he running for president, but he's also offering his fans financial advice on social media, per Newsweek. Amidst a series of tweets that he penned on Monday night, West wrote that everyone should utilize the stimulus payments, which were $1,200 in total for individuals, in order to purchase property.

Back in March, Congress and the White House agreed to their $2 trillion stimulus package, the CARES Act. Under that package, eligible Americans were entitled to a one-time check worth $1,200 (or $2,400) and an additional $500 for every child that they claim as a dependent. On Monday, West told his followers that they should use the money that they receive from the government to purchase land. He doubled down on this advice in subsequent tweets, as he urged his followers to buy property and land in two separate messages. Amidst this series of tweets, the rapper also wrote that "we have to evolve."

Use the government money and buy land — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

As of right now, Americans should not expect another stimulus payment from the federal government anytime soon, as Congress has still not been able to come to an agreement on another package amidst months of failing negotiations. The biggest point of contention between Democrats and Republicans ties back to the price point of the package. The Republicans have not proposed a plan that is worth more than $1.3 trillion, while the Democrats are seeking a figure in the $2 trillion to $3 trillion range. While both the House and the Senate recently reconvened, it won't be long until they take another recess in advance of the November elections. As a result, Americans may not receive any aid from the government amidst the ongoing pandemic until after election day on Nov. 3.

The Republicans did recently unveil a skinny stimulus proposal that totals around $500 billion. But, Democrats such as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were vocally critical of this plan, saying that it did not go far enough in addressing the needs of Americans during this time. "Senate Republicans appear dead-set on another bill which doesn't come close to addressing the problems and is headed nowhere," the two related in a joint statement. "If anyone doubts McConnell's true intent is anything but political, just look at the bill. This proposal is laden with poison pills Republicans know Democrats would never support."