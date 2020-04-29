Stimulus Check: Senator Bernie Sanders Calls Donald Trump 'Pathetic' After President Comes out Against Additional Payment

✖

Senator Bernie Sanders has called Donald Trump "pathetic," after the president reportedly came out against additional stimulus check payments. Per the CARES Act legislation, taxpaying citizens began receiving simulus payouts earlier this month. There has since been speculation that a second round of payments could be possible.

On Tuesday, journalist Jeffrey Stein — White House economics reporter for The Washington Post — reported in a tweet: "Trump comes out AGAINST additional stimulus checks for millions of Americans. Instead says, 'I like the idea of payroll tax cuts.' Adds economists would agree with him. I reported recently Trump has been talking late at night w/ Art Laffer, supply side economist."

Sanders re-shared Stein's report, and added his own opinion: "Pathetic. A payroll tax cut does nothing for the 26 million who lost their jobs," he replied. "With rent due on May 1, we need to provide $2,000 a month to everyone until this crisis is over. If we can bail out corporations, we can make sure everyone has enough to pay for basic necessities."

Among the items on the White House's wishlist for next Congressional aid package, as I have it so far: -- Liability shield for employers

-- Payroll tax cut

-- "Sanctuary city adjustments"

-- Restore deduction for meals/entertainment

-- Full expensing on investments https://t.co/y4VjK5bO8G — Jeffrey Stein (@JStein_WaPo) April 28, 2020

In addition to Sanders, many other politicians have since slammed the notion of swapping stimulus checks for payroll tax cuts. "The unemployment rate is around 22 percent. A payroll tax cut won't help the people who lost their jobs. It also won't help any small business if people don't have money to buy their products. We need universal stimulus checks," said congressional hopeful, Ihssane Leckey.

"We should be putting more money straight into people’s pockets with another round of direct payments," offered Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown. "$1,200 was a good start, but it's not enough when families are still struggling to survive. That's why my original plan called for supporting families THROUGHOUT this crisis."

Senate hopeful Jess Scarane added: "Payroll tax = Money for Social Security and Medicare. Call this what it is: a cut to the social safety net. Oh, and [obviously] a payroll tax cut doesn’t do anything for the 26,000,000 people who are out of work."

At this time, no firm plans have been decided on regarding a second stimulus package. Many U.S. citizens have already received their CARES Act money via direct deposit. Checks from the initial coronavirus relief legislation are currently still being sent out to taxpayers who did not previously provide banking info to the IRS.