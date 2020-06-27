Stimulus Checks: Republican Senator Claims Most in Party 'Are Supportive' of Second Payment

✖

Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe has said that most Republicans are in favor of a second stimulus payment to help offset the economic damage brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. The first (and only) round of stimulus checks were included as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, which started their slow, problematic rollout in April, and lingers today.

Infohe said that a second stimulus check "is going to happen, it's just not going to happen yet," according to WoodTV. The comment was made after Senate Republican's weekly luncheon where talk of the matter preoccupied the agenda. The Senator also remarked that "the idea of a second stimulus check fueled two hours of discussion at the lunch," and his colleagues "were supportive, but working through details." He also added that "what you don’t want to do is have a reward given to people who don’t want to work."

Echoing Infohe's remarks were Texas Senator John Cornyn, though he added that a payroll tax holiday is also being considered. "That is a little challenging because the payroll tax is how we pay for Medicare and Social Security — but that would be a way to get money directly in the hands of people who need the cash. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, meanwhile, was cautious over not wanting to rush the process, resulting in the same mistakes as last time. Some of these mistakes include a reported $1.4 billion was mistakenly sent to deceased recipients, according to The Government Accountability Office.

Along with the issues with the first round of payments, many recipients found that the one-time payment of $1,200 wasn't enough to offset the financial losses incurred. A second stimulus package has been discussed in one form or another since March, though there's been a sharp partisan divide over how to handle it.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had proposed The HEROES Act, which would allow for a second payment of $1,200, though it would up the amount allocated to dependents from $500 to $1,200, but cap the number claimed at three. Despite passing in the House in May, the bill has been stalled in the Senate, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying the bill has basically zero chance of passing. There have also been numerous delays on a vote, though McConnell insists they will have something ready by July.