Starbucks Holiday Cups Have Arrived

Halloween may not be over just yet, but a Starbucks employee could have leaked the 2017 holiday cups before the coffee company was ready to share with the public.

Is this the new Starbucks holiday cup design? https://t.co/aeZCkqotyi pic.twitter.com/3Y3BAJyyu1 — Eater (@Eater) October 20, 2017

In a post that has since been deleted, Reddit user DarthSnoopy shared a photo of a stack of Starbucks cups with an illustrated holiday design.

“Just got it in our order,” the post read. “Holiday short cup design!??”

Luckily, the photo of the cup survived, and Eater.com shared the image on Twitter.

Whether or not the cup is actually the company’s holiday design, we’ll have to wait and see. Starbucks won’t reveal the festive cups until November.

If this situation sounds familiar, it’s because it happened last year, too. A different Reddit user shared a sneak peek of the red holiday cups around this time in 2016, giving Starbucks addicts something to look forward to.

But Starbucks customers weren’t all happy with the holiday cups last year. Before the red cups were available, the Seattle-based company kept coffee addicts on their toes with previously unprecedented green holiday cups for a limited time. Reactions varied, but many were let down by the fact that the classic red cups weren’t back in action.

“The green cup and the design represent the connections Starbucks has as a community with its partners (employees) and customers,” Starbucks chairman and CEO Howard Schultz said at the time. “During a divisive time in our country, Starbucks wanted to create a symbol of unity as a reminder of our shared values, and the need to be good to each other.”

If there’s one thing we can take away from this, it’s that coffee lovers (and coffee makers) take their holiday cups seriously.