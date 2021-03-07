Speedy Gonzales Debate Erupts Amidst Pepe Le Pew Backlash

This weekend saw a surprising explosion of debates about 20th century cartoon characters — most prominently Pepé Le Pew and Speedy Gonzales. The two characters got starkly different treatments in the arguments, chiefly because of the stereotypes they were based on. While Pepé was easy for most people to condemn, the conversation about Speedy was a bit more nuanced.

The whole debate stems from Dr. Seuss Enterprises' announcement this week that it would stop publishing six of the author's old books which contain racist imagery and language. In response, Charles M. Blow wrote an op-ed for The New York Times, arguing that those Seuss books were just the tip of the iceberg. He argued that children's media of the last century was heavily steeped in racism and bigotry, citing Pepé Le Pew and Speedy Gonzales as two examples. Before long, both cartoons were trending on Twitter, with commenters arguing over their specific favorite characters rather than Blow's greater point.

Speedy Gonzales is a special case because many Latino and Latino-American users were the ones defending him. Many argued that he was the first and most prominent representation they remember seeing in pop culture, even if he was flawed in some ways. Some generalized that any attempt to "cancel" Speedy was rooted in "white guilt," not real altruism.

Still, there's no denying that Gonzales reflects a different cultural time, and many of the jokes in his cartoons are troubling in hindsight. At the same time, it is a major leap to say that Blow or anyone else was trying to "cancel" Speedy in any meaningful way. Rather, they were trying to draw readers' attention to a cultural artifact and provoke some critical thought.

Like Pepé Le Pew, the debate about Speedy Gonzales is also far from new. The conversation has been had again and again, yet none of them have resulted in him leaving TV. Nevertheless, it rages on to this day. Scroll down for a look at Twitter's latest debate about Speedy Gonzales.