Security Footage of ‘Haunted’ Restaurant Will Give You the Creeps

The owners of a bar and restaurant in California are not pulling any kind of Halloween prank with newly released footage of a “haunting” in their establishment.

CBS News affiliate, CBS Los Angeles 2 reports the owners of the Cronies bar and restaurant released surveillance footage of furniture moving on its own without anyone touching it.

One of the eerie clips shows a group of bar stools, when one just topples over on its own. The paranormal incident is said to have occurred in the middle of the night when there was no one around.

The general manager of Cronies posted the video on social media, garnering much attention from paranormal enthusiasts. However, two weeks later, some more unexplained movement occurred, this time it was subtle, but saw a chair moving by its lonesome self.

“For this to happen it’s pretty creepy,” said Dave Foldes, Cronies co-owner, adding that they have been here for 27 years and nothing this “weird” has ever happened.

Customers who’ve seen the video don’t seem to be frightened by the unusual movement, with some finding it “just funny.” But others, are not so sure with some believing it is haunted.

While it is not confirmed if there is a paranormal entity involved, the bar and restaurant is in “good spirits,” with Foldes sharing the story of two regular customers who would frequently visit.

“Ralph and Don. They were our first originals. They actually introduced me to my wife. And they died 25 years ago,” he says. “Whenever something funny happens, we blame it on them.”