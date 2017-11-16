School Employee Hides iPod in Bathroom to Spy on Middle School Students

A 24-year-old Washington man has been arrested on suspicions of voyeurism after an iPod he owns was found taped to the inside of urinal in a middle school bathroom.

The suspect’s name is being withheld during the investigation, but a statement obtained by PEOPLE from the King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the man lives in Kent, Washington and worked for the Kent School District as a paid intern in the IT department.

The man was reportedly fired after the allegations surfaced.

According to the statement, district officials contacted police district officials contacted on Oct. 26 after a student at Northwood Middle School reported finding notes of a “non-sexual nature” addressed to one specific student and taped to the inside of a urinal.

The statement alleges that the boy found similar notes on both Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 in the school’s bathroom. Detectives were attempting to determine the author of the notes when they found the iPod taped inside the urinal.

The suspect was arrested on Nov. 14 after police obtained a search warrant for his iPod, and the suspect admitted that he was taking the video for “sexual gratification” according to the police statement.

The suspect also claimed that he had only been targeting the one victim at the middle school, and said he did not secretly film anyone at Kentridge High School, where he was also an employee.

According to the statement, police have found no evidence of any other potential victims.

A statement from the school district says that “student safety is our highest priority” and notes “we invest substantial resources into safety and security and investigate all incidents and allegations thoroughly to ensure a safe learning environment for all students… We take all allegations of any staff misconduct seriously and will continue to assist and cooperate with law enforcement in this investigation.”