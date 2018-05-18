Santa Fe Student Receives Swell of Support Online After Emotional Testimony About School Shooting

One Santa Fe High School student’s words to the press following the shooting in Santa Fe, Texas that left 10 people dead and 10 hurt, brought an overwhelming amount of support on social media.

“It’s been happening everywhere. I felt — I’ve always kind of felt eventually it was going to happen here, too,” the unidentified student says in a clip released by CBS News.

Law enforcement responded to the situation around 8 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of shot fired. Witnesses say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. and that the shooter was using a shotgun.

The police later revealed two suspects were in custody following the shooting, later identifying the shooter as Dimitrios Pagourzis, 17. The second suspect has not been identified.

The student’s message inspired massive response on Twitter.

“It’s so sad that our childen have to grow up feeling this way while the ‘adults’ elected to protect them do absolutely NOTHING to prevent another tragedy like this from happening again,” one user wrote.

“This breaks my heart… this cannot be our new reality! This is NOT a great America! This is a chaotic America!” another tweeted.

“Eventually it will have happened at every school and there won’t be any family or community it hasn’t touched. Kiss your children every day,” another one wrote.

Little is known about Pagourtzis at this time, but Heavy.com reports that the teenager owns a t-shirt that reads “Born to Kill,” and is thought to have run a social media page that made references to Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

In addition to allegedly carrying out the shooting that has left 10 people dead and many more wounded, Pagourtzis is reported to have also been in possession of multiple pipe bombs, which seemingly confirms earlier suspicion of explosive devices being located around the school.

Dr. Cris Richardson, assistant principal of Santa Fe High School, has since told reporters that there was an active shooting inside the school and that one person has been arrested, CNN reports.

“We have done an amazing job to get the students out of the building safely and to reunited them with parents as we are able to and that’s about all I can tell you right now,” Richardson said.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, located 30 miles southeast of Houston. Santa Fe High School has more than 1,400 students in grades 9-12.

Law enforcement responded to the same school in February when it was placed on lockdown after students and teachers said they heard “popping sounds.” Santa Fe police swept the campus but found no threat.