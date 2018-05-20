Royal Wedding: See Prince Harry Wipe Away Tears as He Marries Meghan Markle

Prince Harry did not try to hide his emotions at the altar on Saturday morning, wiping away tears as he married Meghan Markle.

Fans were touched to see the Prince wiping tears of joy from his face as he stood beside his new bride. Prince Harry looked impressive in his British Army Blue and Royals frock coat, reminding the assembled crowd of his extensive military record. He showed that even the toughest soldier can put his emotions on display as the emotional moment overcame him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Markle herself didn’t appear to shed a tear throughout the whole proceeding. She was all smiles as she listened raptly to the speakers, said her vows and slipped a ring onto her groom’s finger. She wore a long-sleeve boat neck Givenchy gown with a long train and a cathedral-length veil, as well as Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara.

The royal wedding began at 7 a.m. ET, meaning that admirers in the U.S. were up early on this Saturday morning. IN Windsor Town it was 11 a.m. BST (British Summer Time) as the crowd assembled in and outside of St. George’s Chapel.

The ceremony was led by The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. He has reportedly developed a close relationship with Markle over the last several months as she was baptized and confirmed in the Church of England.

As a child, Markle was raised in the Episcopalian faith. She then went to a Catholic high school in Los Angeles. Technically she was not required to be baptized before Saturday’s wedding, but she announced her plans to do so shortly after the engagement was made official.

The wedding was somewhat intimate by royal standards. Only about 600 guests were in attendance, compared to the 2,000 who filed into Westminster Abbey in London for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. Prince Harry and Markle also had a guest list comprised mostly of friends or people with personal connections to them, rather than a long list of foreign dignitaries and politicians. No U.S. Presidents were invited to the event, as Kensington Palace said that politicians were not required.

Before the wedding on Saturday morning, the Queen Mother conferred a new title onto Prince Harry, making him the Duke of Sussex. Upon saying her vows, Markle officially became the Duchess of Sussex. Many casual admirers, especially in the U.S., assume that Markle will become a princess. While she may be referred to that way out of convenience, She won’t officially hold that title as she was not born into the monarchy.