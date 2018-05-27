Royal Wedding: Inside the Star-Studded, Beer-Ponging Reception

Prince Harry and his new wife, Meghan Markle, hosted a huge private reception for only 200 of their closest friends and family a few hours after the royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. However, details from the joyous, star-studded evening bash are just now starting to surface.

Aside from members of the British Royal Family, the guests included George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, James Corden, Idris Elba, David and Victoria Beckham, Tom Hardy and Oprah Winfrey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The party took place at Frogmore House and was hosted by Prince Charles. It was intimate compared to the 120,000 people who showed up at Windsor castle to wish the bride and groom happiness.

After the wedding, Harry and Markle hopped into a blue, open-top Jaguar to the party, with smiles from ear-to-ear. The sports car had a special license plate number, EE190518, referring to the date of their wedding.

Scroll on for an inside look at the evening reception.

Serena Williams Wins at Beer Pong

According to the Sun, one of the unexpected games played during the festivities was beer pong, where guests tossed balls into cups of beers, which their opponents then had to drink. Serena Williams won the game.

“Serena Williams played beer pong like it was tennis. Everyone had so much fun with it, there were even fireworks,” a guest told The Sun.

By that time, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, reportedly left the party.

Dance-Off Between Prince Harry, Charles and William

The Late Late Show host James Corden acted as a master of ceremonies, hosting a dance-off game between Prince Charles and his sons, Prince William and Harry.

“James Corden did his best to entertain and it went down an absolute treat. He even compered a dance-off between Harry, Charles and William,” The Sun‘s source said. “Everyone was laughing because it’s something no one expected. Meghan and her mum also joined in. Then everyone danced, which really kicked off the party.”

First Dance to ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke with tradition with their first dance as husband and wife. They picked Whitney Houston’s 1987 hit “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me).” The song was part of a playlist with “fun and bouncy” songs, according to a Sun source.

Markle also previously referred to the song as her go-to “happy song” in a 2016 Lifestyle Magazine interview.

George Clooney Danced With Kate Middlteon and Meghan Markle

The Sun‘s source also said George Clooney danced with both Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, and Markle. Clooney attended the wedding with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

Amal Clooney’s canary yellow Stella McCartney dress and yellow hat stunned viewers at home. Some called her the “best-dressed” person at the wedding, even taking the spotlight from the bride.

The Food

The family served festival-themed food, including burger nibbles and bespoke cocktails. Pork belly and Pol Roger champagne was also served, according to the Sun. Guests also received a cocktail called “When Harry Met Meghan,” with rum and a hint of ginger ale. Clare Smyth, the first woman to hold three Michelin stars, prepared the food.

“There was a glass marquee for the dinner, festival-themed stalls and bars outside, with different themed drinks. There were burger bar stalls, whiskey bars, candy floss, games to play, acts performing and a DJ with a dance floor,” The Sun‘s source said. “There was a gin vermouth cocktail created for Charles and Camilla, who are both massive gin fans apparently.”

Idris Elba by Day, Big Driis The Londoner by Night

Idris Elba turned on his DJ persona during the party, playing 1960s R&B songs and 1980s dance tracks. When Elba is not acting, he is also a DJ, under the name Big Driis The Londoner. He has released a handful of EPs and mixtapes.

In 2015, he even released a song called “Murdah Loves John,” referencing his character on Luther.

Guests Were Told to Hand In Their Phones

There were no phones to get in the way of professional photographers trying to take the best photos of the festivities. According to the Sun, guests had to turn in their cell phones.

However, before the party started, we did get a look at the invitation thanks to Nacho Figueras, the professional polo player and Harry’s friend. Figueras posted a photo of the invite, with its elaborate calligraphy, alongside the tuxedo he wore to the party.

Prince William’s Speech

Prince William delivered a speech, congratulating his younger brother on his marriage.

“My brother is clearly in love. Being in love is like a little boy wetting himself. You don’t know you are doing it, everyone else knows and you get a warm feeling,” William said, a guest told E! News. “With all this talk of love, everyone is emotional, even the cake is crying.”

The Daily Mail reported it was a “naughty” speech.

Prince Charles

Prince Charles, who hosted the party, also spoke and reportedly joked, “The budget is out of the window on this one.”

During the afternoon reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George’s Hall, Harry’s father spoke. An attendee told PEOPLE it was a “brilliant” speech.

He ended it calling him, “‘My darling old Harry, I’m so happy for you,’ which was very sweet,” the source told PEOPLE.

Markle Thanked Prince Charles for Walking Her Down the Aisle

Since Markle’s father Thomas Markle Sr. was not at the wedding because of a heart attack and successful surgery, Prince Charles stepped up to walk her down the aisle. A source told The Daily Mail that Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, were touched by how welcoming Charles has been.

“Honestly, they are touched beyond belief. It was important to her to make a point of thanking him publicly, although, of course, he knows privately how she feels,” the source said.

Another source added, “It is often said that he always wanted a daughter and I think he has been really moved by how well they have got on. There is definitely a special connection there. Meghan’s mother means more to her than anything, so it was lovely to see the way he was so welcoming to Doria too.”