Republican Rep. Ron Wright Dies of COVID-19 at 67

Republican Rep. Ron Wright, of Texas, has died of COVID-19 at the age of 67. Wright was sworn into office in 2019 and is the first sitting member of the U.S. Congress to die of the illness. According to CBS News, both he and his wife were hospitalized for two weeks ahead of Wright's passing. He'd shared his positive COVID-19 test news on Jan. 21. The congressman had also previously been treated for lung cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2018.

In a statement, Wright's office said: "As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice." While Wright is the first actual sitting member of Congress to die of coronavirus, late Representative-elect Luke Letlow, a Louisiana Republican who was elected to office in November, died in December from complications of COVID-19.

Texas Republican Representative Ron Wright died Sunday, about two weeks after contracting COVID-19. https://t.co/xGbAsK30Od — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 8, 2021

In the wake of the news about Wright's death, many of his fellow congressmen and congresswoman have issued statements of sympathy. "I am deeply saddened by the death of my friend & colleague Congressman Ron Wright. Ron’s commitment to public service, his tremendous work ethic & his commitment to conservative values inspired us all," wrote Wyoming lawmaker Liz Cheney. "We will miss him and send our prayers and condolences to the Wright family."

"Ron Wright was an incredible father, loving husband & proud Texan. He dedicated his life to serving his community, most recently representing TX-06 in Congress," said Van Taylor, one of Wright's fellow Texas Representative. "[Wright] faced adversity with strength & grace, inspiring all who knew him. I'm lucky to have called Ron a friend."

LR @RepMcCaul + CHM @RepGregoryMeeks: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague, Congressman Ron Wright. His passion for public service, even during a battle with cancer, was an inspiration to all around him. (1/2) — House Foreign Affairs GOP (@HouseForeignGOP) February 8, 2021

Finally, Louisianna politician, and House GOP Whip, Steve Scalise said, "Heartbroken to lose my friend and colleague Ron Wright. Ron was a true fighter for freedom and healthcare innovation. Jennifer and I are praying for his wife Susan and his entire family."