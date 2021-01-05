Rep. Jamie Raskin's Son Tommy Dies at 25

✖

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland announced last week his 25-year-old son Thomas Bloom Raskin died. Tommy was a second-year student at Harvard Law School and earned an undergraduate degree from Amherst College. Raskin is a Democratic Congressman who has represented Maryland's eighth congressional district since 2017.

"Tommy was pure magic. His brilliance and compassion knew no bounds," Raskin and his wife, Sarah Bloom Raskin, said in a joint statement. "He passionately loved his family, friends, and animals, and was devoted to the cause of the global poor. We are devastated and demolished to be without him." Rommy is survived by his sisters Hannah and Tabitha. "The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and love from neighbors, constituents, and friends but asks everyone to observe strict COVID-19 protocols during this time of grief," Raskin's statement continued. "Funeral and memorial service arrangements will be released in due course."

Statement of Congressman Jamie Raskin and Sarah Bloom Raskin on the Remarkable Life of Tommy Raskin: https://t.co/tBJdK29g6B — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) January 4, 2021

Over the weekend, Raskin announced the establishment of the Tommy Raskin Memorial Fund for People and Animals through the Greater Washington Community Foundation. The fund will distribute money to causes and charities close to Tommy's heart, including Oxfam, the Helen Keller Institute, Give Directly, and Animal Outlook. The Raskins launched the fund with a $50,000 contribution. The family also announced plans to hold a private funeral service on Tuesday while following COVID-19 guidelines and a public virtual memorial service later this month.

"The family has been profoundly moved by communications from Tommy’s friends, classmates and teachers from Takoma Park Elementary School, Pine Crest Elementary, Eastern Middle School, Montgomery Blair High School, Amherst College, and Harvard Law School, as well as his own students from his “Justice” section at Harvard College," the Raskin family said Saturday. "Thank you for reaching out."

Raskin's House colleagues offered their condolences, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "The House of Representatives extends our deepest and personal condolences to [Raskin] & his family on the passing of their beloved son, Tommy, whose 'brilliance and compassion knew no bounds,'" Pelosi wrote on Twitter. "Hopefully it is a comfort to the Raskin family that so many are praying for them at this sad time."

"Our hearts break for the Raskin family over this devastating loss. We are praying for his entire family during this unimaginably difficult time," Rep. William Timmons of South Carolina wrote. "My heart is heavy and with the Raskin family. I pray love & strength find them in the wake of this profound loss," Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts added. "Tommy was my constituent & I always loved our conversations, we shared many flights to DC. He brought so much light into the world. May his memory be a blessing."