Prince Harry Caught With Unfortunate Expression During Royal Wedding

Prince Harry was caught with an unfortunate expression during his wedding to Meghan Markle as he fidgeted with her veil before finally kissing the bride.

In photos from the wedding, Harry had a little difficulty getting the new Duchess of Sussex’s veil over her head. After finally revealing his bride’s face, he smiled. Some on Twitter thought he jokingly said “Hi.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Did Prince Harry just say “hi” when he took her veil off?! If so, I’m dying,” one Twitter user wrote.

Did Prince Harry just say “hi” when he took her veil off?! If so, I’m dying. #RoyalWedding — Rachel Rollar (@RachelRollar) May 19, 2018

The veil was part of an elaborate wedding gown from Givenchy, designed by Clare Waight Keller. The 48-year-old designer from Birmingham is the first ever female Artistic Director at the legendary French fashion house. The dress, which included a 16-foot-long train, reportedly cost £200,000 (or $269,420.20), including £78,000 for custom-made fabric and £4,000 for fittings.

“It has been an immensely rewarding experience to get to know Meghan on a personal level, one I will forever carry with me,” Keller said in a statement. “The House of Givenchy joins me in wishing her and Prince Harry every wish of happiness in their future.”

According to Kensington Palace, Waight Keller also designed the special veil to represent the flora from each of the 53 Commonwealth countries because Markle wanted to represent every country in the group made up of the U.K. and former British colonies. The veil was also held by a diamond bandeau tiara designed for Queen Mary in 1932. The entire brooch dates from 1893.

The veil also included a reference to California with the California Poppy. Markle was born in Los Angeles. The Wintersweet, which grows on the grounds of Kensington Palace, was also represented.

The Duchess of Sussex also had a special bouquet of flowers, which included Princess Diana’s favorite flower, Forget-Me-Nots. Prince Harry personally picked the flowers from a private garden at Kensington Palace on Friday.

“It’s a complete blindsider. Huge veil lots of embroidery, a-line dress. Long, lean and modern,” CNN fashion commentator Caryn Franklin said of the dress.

While most people loved the dress, there were some critiques. Allison Langdon, of 60 Minutes and Channel Nine, suggested the dress was too similar to one work by Princess Mary of Denmark at her 2004 wedding.

“I think she did copy Princess Mary. It looked stunning on her but she went with pure white,” Langdon said. “A lot of people thought she might go with an ivory number since this was not her first wedding.”

Photo credit: OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP/Getty Images