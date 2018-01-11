Prince William Still Waiting for Harry to Pick Him for Best Man

Four months from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding, the royal still hasn’t asked Prince William to be his best man.

The Duke of Cambridge spilled the update during an interview with U.K. radio host Roman Kemp on Wednesday during a discussion about the Best Man Project, a campaign encouraging men to support each other as a suicide prevention strategy.

“He hasn’t asked me yet, just to clear that up,” William joked on Wednesday. “It would be a sensitive issue.”

Harry and Markle’s wedding date is set for May 19, 2018, at George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Recalling that William and Kate Middleton announced their wedding party just two months ahead of their April 2011 wedding, during which Harry served as best man, the couple will likely share their plan in the coming months.

William’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are expected to play a role in the ceremony, as they did at the wedding of Middleton’s sister, Pippa, to financier James Mathews, last year.

While the brothers have not yet nailed down the details of Harry’s upcoming nuptials, William shared that they have a unique bond, likely stemming from the death of their mother, Princess Diana.

“My brother and I’s relationship is closer than it’s been because of the situations we’ve been through,” William said. “Losing our mother at a young age has kind of helped us sort of travel through that difficult patch together.”

When Diana died in 1997, William was 15 and Harry was 12.

“When you’re like minded, you go through similar things,” William said. “It’s a bond and it’s something that, you know, you’ve tackled it together and come out the other side better for it.”

As for Harry’s upcoming union to American actress Markle, William had a brotherly response to express his excitement.

“For me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging my food, which he’s done for the last few years,” William said in November while on an official visit in Finland.

Jokes aside, he told reporters he and Middleton were “delighted” for the couple.

“We’re very excited, delighted for them both,” he said. “We’re wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time.”

Clarence House announced Harry’s engagement to Markle in November after more than a year and a half of dating. Since the engagement, Markle has joined Harry on a handful of official royal appearances and is seemingly preparing for life as a member of the royal family; she even deleted her social media accounts earlier in January, following royal protocol.