Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding to Screen in Theaters

It is a love story truly meant for the big screen.

There are only 11 days left until Prince Harry and Meghan Markel tie the knot, and while most of the world is not lucky enough to hold an invitation to the royal wedding, Fathom Events and BritBox are giving audiences a chance to watch the May 19 nuptials on the big screen in theaters, the Hollywood Reporter reports.

Fathom Events and BritBox, the subscription service from BBC Studios and ITV, are reportedly partnering to bring audiences “Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding,” a commercial-free presentation of the royal event that will screen in nearly 200 theaters across the United States. The broadcast of the ceremony, which will be captured live from Windsor Castle, will screen in theaters at 10 a.m. local time.

According to an official press release from Kensington Palace, guests will begin arriving at Windsor Castle at 9:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET) and the actual wedding ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. (7 a.m. ET). The ceremony is expected to last about an hour, after which time Harry and Meghan will make their first public appearance as newlyweds as they process out of the church and acknowledge the 200 representatives of Prince Harry’s charities gathered in the Cloister.

Shortly after that, the royal newlyweds will make their last public appearance, following a 25-minute carriage ride, as they leave Windsor Castle and head to Frogmore House for an evening reception.

Among those in attendance will be the Royal Family and 1,200 members of the public who come from “every corner of the United Kingdom” and were nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices.

Also in attendance will be 200 people from various charities associated with the couple, 100 students from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members, and 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.

Inside of the chapel and at the time of the ceremony, Markle‘s father, Thomas Markle, will walk the soon-to-be princess down the aisle, while her mother, Doria Loyce Ragland, will “travel with Ms. Markle by car to Windsor Castle.”

Princess Charlotte will be taking on the role of royal bridesmaid again and her father, Prince William, will serve as best man.

Following the nuptials, Harry and Markle will be breaking tradition, with Kensington Palace having announced that the pair’s honeymoon has been postponed.

Harry and Markle are reportedly planning to honeymoon in Africa, a continent that is close to both of their hearts. Last year, the couple spent three weeks there for Markle’s birthday, and Harry is passionate about conservation efforts on the continent.