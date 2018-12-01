President Trump Shares Condolences on George H.W. Bush’s Passing

President Donald Trump remembered the life and service of President George H.W. Bush, who died on Friday at age 94.

“Melania and I join with a grieving Nation to mourn the loss of former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away last night.,” Trump wrote in a statement. “Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service—to be, in his words, ‘a thousand points of light’ illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world.

He added, “With sound judgement, common sense, and unflappable leadership, President Bush guided our Nation, and the world, to a peaceful and victorious conclusion of the Cold War. As President, he set the stage for the decades of prosperity that have followed. And through all that he accomplished, he remained humble, following the quiet call to service that gave him a clear sense of direction.”

Bush’s death came just more than 7 months after his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, died at age 92. The couple was married for 73 years and were also the parents of President George W. Bush, who served in office from 2001 to 2008.

The kind words from Trump came in stark contrast to the tense relationship he has with the Bush family. Trump did not attend First Lady Barbara Bush’s funeral, instead sending First Lady Melania Trump. Bush also refused to vote for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, reportedly calling Bush a “blowhard.”

“I don’t like him,” Bush told The Last Republicans author Mark Updegrove before the election, reports The Washington Post. “I don’t know much about him, but I know he’s a blowhard. And I’m not too excited about him being [our] leader.”

Updegrove wrote that after Bush heard Trump say he would be his best foreign policy advisor, Bush thought to himself, “Wow, this guy really doesn’t understand the job of president.”

According to the book, Bush’s son, President George W. Bush, did not think Trump would win the 2016 election and thought he would be the “last Republican president.”

“If one Presidential candidate can disassemble a political party, it speaks volumes about how strong a legacy its past two presidents really had,” the White House said in a response to the book after excerpts were published in November. The administration called President George W. Bush’s decision to go to war in Iraq “one of the greatest foreign policy mistakes in American history.”

However, Trump put aside his differences after Barbara Bush died.

“Today, my thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family. In memory of First Lady Barbara Bush, there is a remembrance display located at her portrait in the Center Hall of the White House,” Trump wrote.

In addition to Bush 43, Bush is survived by his children – former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, Neil Bush, Marvin Bush and Dorothy Bush Koch – and his brother, Jonathan James Bush. Their second child, Robin Bush, died at age 3 from leukemia.

Bush, the 41st President of the U.S., was the longest-living President in the country’s history, and was the oldest-living President and Vice President at the time of his death. He was one of six presidents to live into their 90s, joining John Adams, Herbert Hoover, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter. He was also the second president whose son also served in the White House, after Adams.

Bush’s presidency came at the end of a long and distinguished career in public service. Following a decorated career as Navy pilot during World War II, Bush settled in Texas and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1967.

Bush served as President Richard Nixon’s first Ambassador to the United Nations, was President Gerald R. Ford’s ambassador to China and CIA Director. Bush was Reagan’s Vice President during both of his terms. He was elected President in 1988, but was defeated by President Bill Clinton in the 1992 presidential campaign. However, he later developed a close relationship with Clinton on philanthropic causes.