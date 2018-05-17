President Trump Not Invited to the Royal Wedding, but He’s Sending a Gift Anyway

President Donald Trump was not invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, but that isn't stopping him from sending a gift to the Royal Family.

White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters told PEOPLE on Thursday that Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will make a donation to one of the seven charities Harry and Markle suggested.

"President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be making a contribution to one of the 7 charities the royal couple has designated in lieu of gifts," Walters told the magazine.

The White House did not specify which charity the First Family will be donating to.

Marie Claire U.K. points out that Trump might also give Harry and Markle a bowl, if he follows tradition. In 1981, President Ronald Reagan gave Princess Diana and Prince Charles a bowl. In 1947, President Harry S. Truman gifted a bowl to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip for their wedding.

Last month, Markle and Harry said they would prefer the public donate to one of seven handpicked charities in leiu of traditional wedding gifts or flowers.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle do not have any formal relationships with the charities chosen," Kensington Palace said in April. "The couple have chosen charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces. Many of these are small charities, and the couple are pleased to be able to amplify and shine a light on their work."

The seven charities are the Children's HIV Association (CHIVA); Crisis, the U.K. national charity for homeless people; the Myna Mahila Foundation, which empowers women in Mumbai; Scotty's Little Soldiers, which helps children of bereaved Armed Forces children; StreetGames, a charity that uses sports to change children's lives; Surgers Against Sewage; a marine conservation and campaigning charity; and The Wildreness Foundation U.K.

Trump is not the only political figure not invited to Harry and Markle's wedding. NBC News correspondent Keir Simmons said on the TODAY Show Thursday that Harry decided against inviting political leaders to the wedding to avoid making a political statement.

"People in Harry's circle tell me he is absolutely in charge of everything, that he decides," Simmons reported. "That, for example, is why there are no politicians, he says so, no politicians here, no President Trump here, no British prime minister here."

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.