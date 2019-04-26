President Donald Trump Gets Phone Hurled at Him, and Twitter Reacts

President Donald Trump had a phone hurled at him while attending an NRA convention, and Twitter is reacting to the news.

Per a video of the incident, as the president was taking the stage to speak, the phone was launched from the crowd. It did not hit Trump, and the alleged tosser was taken into Secret Service custody.

Twitter users have had some thoughts about the bizarre scene, and they are sounding off.

“50 Cent throwing out the first pitch had better aim,” one social media user joked.

“Only a liberal would miss by that much. Very little athleticism,” another commented.

whoever threw that phone has terrible aim if he/she was aiming for Trump https://t.co/CsO0IjJJ2B — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) April 26, 2019

“Innocent mistake — someone was trying to hit the ‘retweet’ button but accidentally hit the ‘throw phone at president’ button,” someone else quipped.

“It would be best for that person to argue they were not trying to hit the President. It would seem more plausible,” one other person said.

1. Who is that STUPID?

2. Who has the money to just chuck their smart phone?

3. How did they infiltrate the NRA convention?

4. Did the police save this person from great bodily harm from the other attendees? — Scott Campbell (@scottcped) April 26, 2019

There are some who believe it’s possible that the alleged phone thrower may have done it by accident while cheering too hard for the U.S. Presidents arrival.

“Bad aim! Are they sure he was not waving and it flew out of his hands? That’s like something I would do,” one person suggested.

I refuse to believe that was aimed at him based on that evidence. Real weird thing to do regardless. — NootPox Call (@Foxact2) April 26, 2019

If the phone was hurled at Trump intentionally, he would not be the first sitting U.S. President to have an object thrown at him during a speech.

Infamously, former President George W. Bush had shoes thrown at him by Iraqi journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi in 2008. Bush was in Baghdad, Iraq for a joint press conference with Nouri al-Maliki, the former Prime Minister of Iraq.

The event came about one month away from Bush leaving office, with al-Zaidi standing up and shouting, “This is a farewell kiss from the Iraqi people, you dog,” in Arabic as he threw the first shoe.

He then yelled, “This is for the widows and orphans and all those killed in Iraq,” as he threw his second shoe. Bush ducked both times and was not injured. al-Zaidi was quickly arrested and eventually served nine months of a three year sentence for the incident.

Trump’s alleged phone-thrower does not yet appear to have been identified.