Jane Doe Victim of ‘The Predator’ Sex Offender Speaks Out

The “Jane Doe” victim of The Predator sex offender actor has officially spoken out, saying that she has “no shame for what was done” to her.

Now 24 years old, the woman who has since been identified as Paige Carnes released a statement acknowledging that she was in fact the 14-year-old girl referred to in the controversy, as reported by the L.A. Times.

The news came to light after actress Olivia Munn revealed that she shared scenes with actor Steven Wilder Striegel whom she later discovered had pleaded guilty to “risk of injury to a child” and “enticing a minor by computer” in 2010.

Striegel served six months in jail and is a registered sex offender. Once she learned of this story, Munn informed Fox and then went public, a fact of which Carnes is very grateful, as after Munn went public, Fox had the scenes with Striegel removed.

“I am also eternally grateful for Olivia Munn’s action. She spoke up for me. She took a stance for me. In turn she stood for all who have suffered like I have,” Carnes wrote in her statement. “To be acknowledged by a stranger, on a public platform about this issue is incredibly empowering. The positive feedback from social media towards Olivia Munn is uplifting and feels incredibly supportive for me personally.”

In her statement, Carnes spoke candidly about why she decided to come forward, saying that even though “sexual abuse makes people uncomfortable… it should make you uncomfortable.”

“This discomfort is nothing compared to the psychological and physical suffering of those who have dealt with it,” she added.

“I was not able to speak for myself when I was 14. The consequences of this abuse are profound and permanent for some. When the abuse takes place with a child, it is even harder to overcome. You lose trust in everyone around you, and mainly yourself,” Carnes continued. “Your abuse does not define you. With support from others and strength from within, you can overcome the label of victim and reclaim your identity.”

In addition to Munn, Carnes also thanked her parents for their support, saying that she has been “extremely fortunate to have” them.

“I have no shame for what was done to me. I am not the one who needs to carry that shame. My name is Paige Carnes, former Jane Doem,” she concluded her statement. “I hope anyone who has suffered like I have regains their voice and their humanity.”