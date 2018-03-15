Several Killed After Pedestrian Bridge Collapses at Florida International University

A pedestrian bridge at Florida International University has collapsed, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries, authorities said.

NEW: Video shows the pedestrian bridge that collapsed at Florida International University campus in Miami, killing several people. https://t.co/0sYpC7TcGG pic.twitter.com/fXUivOrYVm — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 15, 2018

According to the Miami Herald, a portion of a pedestrian bridge stretching across a busy roadway on the campus of Florida International University collapsed Thursday afternoon, trapping cars and people beneath the rubble.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It is unclear how many people have been injured on or beneath the bridge, but images and videos from the scene show several vehicles trapped beneath the buckled bridge. According to the highway patrol, at least five to six vehicles were crushed in the collapse.

Cars are trapped under the bridge. Police confirm “multiple deaths.” @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/0XopSxLibE — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018

The back of a dark colored vehicle could be seen trapped beneath the collapsed bridge on the now closed street, with the hood of the vehicle sticking out from the wreckage. It is unclear if the driver or any passengers in the vehicle were injured.

“We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater Bridge. At this time, we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information. We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene. We will share updates as we have them,” FIU spokesperson Maydel Santana-Bravo said in a statement.

According to the BBC, the newly constructed 950-ton span had only gone up on Saturday. It had reportedly been requested by those at the university so that they could avoid the busy traffic of the street below, where a student had been hit and killed by a car in August 2017.

A section of the bridge had reportedly been closed earlier this month to allow workers to place a 174-foot portion of the bridge.

Miami-Dade County Emergency Management is urging loans to avoid the area and television news helicopters have been ordered to steer clear of the area so that rescuers can listen for sounds from survivors.