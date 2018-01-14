Nurse Dies in Bungee Jumping Accident, Police Investigating

A 20-year-old nurse died in a tragic indoor bungee jumping accident in Grand Junction, Colorado earlier this month, but investigators say they still can’t identify the cause.

Ciara Romero saw many other people take the 70-foot plunge with no problems, and Get Air at the Silo Trampoline Park had been thoroughly tested. Yet, on Jan. 4, tragedy struck, and Romero passed away within the day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Head Rush, the company that makes the bungee Romero was wearing, worked closely with the Department of Labor and Employment after the accident. The corporation released a statement to The Daily Sentinel confirming that all of the equipment was in working order.

“This inspection involved testing which subjected the device to various loading profiles across a range of weights, where the velocity and force were recorded in simulated descents,” read a statement by Head Rush.

Now, investigators are moving forward, looking to see what other factors might have played a part in Romero’s accident.

A spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Cher Haavind, confirmed the investigation is underway. She told reporters that the agency will refocus on eyewitness statements as well as continuing to work with local police.

“We’re looking at all possible causes,” Haavind said. “This is extremely rare, which is why the investigation is taking longer.”

Get Air’s statement in the Sentinel on Monday says that the company “feels deep sorrow and profound sympathy for [Romero’s] family and friends in their loss, and expresses its sincere condolences to them.”

The statement also makes a point of thanking first-responders who were on the scene to assist Romero and her family.

“We are fully cooperating with the Grand Junction Police Department, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration and Colorado State regulatory agencies in their investigations of the incident,” it went on.

“We will have no further comment regarding this investigation or incident,” concluded the statement.