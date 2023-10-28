Nissin Cup Noodles Changes Design for First Time in 50 Years With Major Tweak

While we can't recommend it as part of a healthy diet, it does the trick if you're broke, a college student, an inmate, or just lazy. But for most, Nissin's Cup Noodles is a piece of nostalgia many look fondly at, even if it wasn't perfect.

According to PEOPLE, the instant staple of any university experience is about to go through a change. This will not only make it easier for people to prepare the meal and update the dish to the modern age. That's because the cup is now microwave-safe, eco-friendly, and all-around better off than the original styrofoam container.

The "sytro" cup has had quite a run, let's not discount it. For 50 years, it has done the trick and allowed people a chance to have a quick meal with only some hot water to do the heavy lifting. Before now, people had to pour boiling water into the package, cover it for 3 minutes, and then stir it. This was the method since 1973.

Now fans of Cup Noodles won't have to waste the extra time waiting to eat. They can put water in the cup, put it in the microwave, and then enjoy the grub. No mess, no melted styrofoam inside your microwave, and no accidental burns.

Fans of Top Ramen will think these folks are pretty slow to the punch, but they've never come with their own bowl despite Nissin owning both. But now they have no reason to stay away from Cup Noodles. The taste remains the same, the seasoning is the old tried and true examples, and your noodle experience is intact.

The change is set to take effect for all flavors of Cup Noodles in 2024. So mark those calendars. Instant noodles were the invention of Momofuku Ando, the founder of Nissin in Japan back in 1958. His first flavor was Chicken Ramen, which is likely many fans first ramen in the U.S. these days.

From there, the business grew and ended up booming. There was even a Cup Noodles sign in Times Square, right where the New Year's Ball drops each year. The sign was removed in 2006, but you can't deny that kind of run. The sign even steamed!