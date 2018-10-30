Nickelodeon Sued for Child’s Drowning Death at Resort

Nickelodeon is reportedly facing a lawsuit after a child drowned in the network’s theme park.

The accident took place back in May, according to a report by The Daily Mail. An 8-year-old boy was swimming in a pool at the Nickelodeon Hotel in Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, which has a sizable water park. The victim’s name was Travis Jackson “TJ” Northey. His head reportedly became stuck between the legs of a statue of Dora the Explorer, trapping him underwater, where he drowned.

There was a lifeguard on duty, and he was reportedly even standing nearby. However, because TJ was underwater, he could not tell that he was in distress until it was too late. Finally, TJ’s stepfather noted that he was missing, and called out to the lifeguard for help.

They discovered the young boy together, still stuck beneath the statue, and pulled him out. They tried to resuscitate him at first, but it was too late.

Now, the Northey family is reportedly suing Nickelodeon for the horrific death. They claim that they chose the Nickelodeon Hotel for a vacation spot after seeing an ad for it on TV, but they never expected it to be the scene of tragedy. There is no word on how much they are seeking in damages, nor how Nickelodeon has reacted to the suit.

TJ’s remains were returned to the U.S. one week after his passing. A funeral was held for him in the auditorium of Elba High School in his hometown back in June. His family, friends and teachers remembered him as smart and curious.

“He had a big smile. He loved to do things, and had a big imagination. He was real smart. He was one of the top readers in his class, and was just out of the second grade. He had an imagination like you would not believe,” his grandfather told the Andalusia Star News.

“TJ was such a special boy,” added one of his teachers, Stephanie Brunson. “He made you smile bigger, laugh harder, dance a little more and he made it OK to be silly. My heart is broken.”

TJ’s father, Travis Northey, told the outlet that the death was still echoing through their family, not least of all because TJ was known for his remarkable swimming ability. He also described the painful process of petitioning the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic to send his son’s remains home.

“There is no preparing for this kind of loss,” Northey said. “There is nothing you can do. My son and the little boy’s mom are just devastated. Their hearts are ripped out.”