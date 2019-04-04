Mormon Church Reverses Anti-LGBT Policies Against Blessing Children of Same-Sex Parents

The Mormon Church has reversed a years old anti-LGBT policy prohibiting the blessing of children of same-sex parents.

According to the AP, the children of gay and lesbian couples will now be allowed to be baptised under the criteria that the parents approve and that it is understood the children will be taught The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ doctrine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The church also stated that this in no way impacts their collective stance on gay marriage, which the Mormon faith still considers a “serious transgression,” however, gay individuals will not be referred to as “apostates” any longer.

BREAKING: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is repealing controversial rules unveiled in 2015 that banned baptisms for children of gay parents and made gay marriage a sin worthy of expulsion. https://t.co/m3066D4IPe — The Associated Press (@AP) April 4, 2019

“The very positive policies announced this morning should help affected families,” The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leaders said in a collective statement. “In addition, our members’ efforts to show more understanding, compassion and love should increase respect and understanding among all people of goodwill.”

Some Mormon followers have criticized the move, but Troy Williams — an LGBT advocate with Equality Utah — thinks that this is a step in a good direction for the church.

“Clearly this is a great development for the church,” Williams said. “I think this will go a long way toward healing Latter-day Saint families that have LGBT members.”

Many others have taken to social media to cheer on the church for their new policy, with one person saying, “have LOTS of issues with Mormon practices, but this is a big development.”

The Mormon church drops Anti-LGBT policy and children of same sex couples will be able to get baptized no question asked… thank you @DanReynolds because YOU are part of the reason why this huge step has taken place!!! #LoveIsLove #MormonChurch #HugeStep 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Katt🏳️‍🌈🖤 (@Snookz0506) April 4, 2019

“I’m glad that Mormon church has decided to overturn policy against baptizing and blessing children of homosexual parents, but the change being hailed as revelation is an insult to those who were seriously harmed when in 2015 it was ‘revealed’ that they wouldn’t be allowed,” another person said.

“Fabulous step forward for the Mormon Church, at long last embracing all of their members. United Methodists, get over yourselves and do the same,” someone else stated.

Many other comments on the move have ranged form “well done” to cries of disapproval. The church does not appear to have commented further on the new policy decision.