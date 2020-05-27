Mike Pence's Press Secretary Recovers From Coronavirus, Reveals Pregnancy

✖

atie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, is celebrating some exciting news. In a double announcement on Tuesday, Miller revealed that she returned to work nearly three weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus and that she's also expecting her first child with Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump. Miller and her husband had married in February at the Trump Hotel in Washington. Following her diagnosis, Stephen had self-quarantined with his wife. He has also returned to work at the White House.

Back at work today after three NEGATIVE COVID tests. Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support. I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife. #TransitionToGreatness — Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) May 26, 2020

Miller tested positive for the coronavirus on May 8, making her the second White House staff member known to have tested positive for the virus. First reported by Bloomberg and confirmed to NBC News by a senior administration official as Pence will travel to Des Moines, Iowa, the president himself later confirmed the news, calling Miller "a wonderful young woman" and stating that "she tested very good for a long period of time and then all of a sudden today she tested positive."

Those positive test results had come just a day after White House spokesman Hogan Gidley confirmed that a member of the U.S. Navy who serves as one of the president's valets had tested positive for the virus. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reports during a Tuesday briefing that she does not know if the valet has returned to work or if anyone else in the White House has tested positive, PEOPLE reports.

As a result of the two cases of coronavirus raising concerns among the potential spread within the White House, Trump confirmed that the White House staff would now be tested daily for the virus rather than weekly. Staffers are also now required to wear masks in the White House residence, and along with frequent testing, temperature checks are being carried out more frequently. A senior Trump administration official also told PEOPLE earlier this month that the president's physician and White House operations staff were making sure "every precaution is taken to keep the president, first family, and the entire White House complex safe and healthy at all times."