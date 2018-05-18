Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress May Have Connection to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle’s royal wedding dress may pay homage to the late Princess Diana.

Although things have been rather hush hush when it comes to what soon-to-be princess Meghan Markle will wear when she walks down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel on May 19 to wed Prince Harry, rumors are circulating that David Emanuel, the designer of Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding gown, may be designing the Suits alum’s gown as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rumors that he could be the designer were sparked after the co-designer of Elizabeth Emanuel was spotted at Windsor Castle, where St. George’s Chapel is located and where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived just a day prior.

Emanuel had previously teased the idea of what he would put Markle in should he be the one to design the gown.

“What would I put Meghan in? Something sleek and clean, quite bodied with a long train, and I’d put her in a clinging silk crepe,” Emanuel previously stated, according to Harper’s Bazaar. “But, you know, she can’t be the sex bomb on her wedding day. She can look smoldering and wonderful, but it’s got to be regal.”

Should David Emanuel be the wedding gown designer, it would not be the first time that Markle has paid homage to her future mother-in-law, as the engagement ring that Prince Harry gave her, which he designed himself, features a center stone from Botswana flanked by two smaller stones from Princess Diana’s collection.

“The little diamonds on either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure she’s with us on this crazy journey together,” Prince Harry explained during his first joint interview with Markle.

Emanuel is not the first designer name to be thrown around in the days leading up to the royal nuptials.

Speculation that Markle could be donning a gown from Burberry were sparked after her mother, Doria Loyce Ragland, was spotted arriving to London just three days ahead of the wedding carrying a Burberry garment bag. Although the dress concealed in the garment bag was likely Ragland’s, at past royal weddings fashion houses have designed multiple looks, including at Kate Middleton’s 2011 nuptials to Prince William, where Alexander McQueen designed both of Middleton’s gowns as well as Pippa Middleton’s bridesmaid dress.

It has also been reported that designer Inbal Dror could be the possible designer, as Markle allegedly reached out to them for a sketch.

However, Ralph & Russo, the designers who created Markle’s $75,000 engagement photo dress, are seeming to be the top contenders, with reports circulating that the designers have created a “hand-stitched” and “heavily beaded” gown with a hefty price tag of $135,000.