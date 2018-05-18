Meghan Markle to Walk Most of Aisle by Herself to Make Feminist Statement

Prince Charles may be walking Meghan Markle down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel, but the Prince of Wales will only be escorting her half of the way.

In a bold statement, Meghan Markle will be escorting herself down half of the aisle at St. George’s Chapel during her royal nuptials to Prince Harry, marking the first time that a royal bride in the U.K. has walked unescorted down the aisle at their wedding ceremony, according to CNN.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was announced Friday morning, just one day before the royal wedding, that Prince Charles, Prince Harry’s father and Makle’s future father-in-law, would “accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day.”

However, as the statement from Kensington Palace reads, the Prince of Wales will only be joining Markle for the walk down the Quire of St. George’s Chapel, which is separated into two separate parts: the Nave, where the majority of the wedding guests will be seated, and the Quire, where the altar is located and where the royal family and close friends will be seated.

It is believed that Markle will walk unchaperoned down the aisle of the nave after being met at the West Door by the Dean of Windsor. It is expected that she will be accompanied during this part of the procession by her bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

It’s worth noting that Meghan will still walk half the aisle by herself (with just the page boys and flower girls behind her). Charles will be waiting further down to escort her from the end of the Nave to the altar. pic.twitter.com/bFSFMKHHau — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 18, 2018

Prince Charles will join Markle in the procession once she reaches the Quire, where they will walk the Quire aisle to the foot of the alter, though the Prince will not be giving the 36-year-old away. In another unprecedented move, it is reported that Prince Charles will stand back as Markle approaches Prince Harry.

According to a royal correspondent, this has been Markle’s intention even before news broke that her father, Thomas Markle Sr., would be unable to attend the royal wedding after undergoing a successful heart surgery Wednesday morning following a heart attack last week and more chest pains on Monday.

Markle confirmed the news early Thursday morning that her father would be unable to attend the wedding and would therefore be unable to walk her down the aisle.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Markle said in an official statement from Kensington Palace, once again reiterating that she and her soon-to-be husband are looking forward to their wedding on May 19. “Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Markle’s mother, Doria Loyce Ragland, arrived in London on Wednesday and will be in attendance.