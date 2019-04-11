Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Markle Mom-Shames Pregnant Duchess Ahead of Royal Birth

Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister Samantha Markle already has a lot to say about the pregnant Duchess' parenting style before baby Sussex is even born.

Samantha, who has not spoken to her half-sister in years, appeared on TLC's one-hour TV event about the royal baby on the way, Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story, during which she took the opportunity to criticize her sister's parenting style, despite that baby Sussex hasn't yet been born.

"I think Meg will definitely get a nanny," Samantha said during the special, which debuted on Tuesday, April 9. "I'm pretty sure that her threshold for stress could be quite low in the beginning. How many rooms in Frogmore? I can see them all being filled with nannies."

"Meghan is very strong-minded, and there will definitely be a butting of heads, but Meghan could learn and grow from that," she added. "So if the nanny is strong enough, then she won't be left in tears."

Samantha went on to touch on the ongoing drama within the Markle family, speaking about her sister's strained relationship with their father, Thomas Markle, who she has not spoken to since just after her royal wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.

"I certainly think it's unfair to overshadow how integral dad was in [Meghan's] life. It's not that we were never there," Samantha said. "We've gone to your dance recitals, holidays, Thanksgivings… Now all of a sudden we don't exist. You can't hurt people like this and then turn around and flip the script and play victim."

She went on to state her hopes that the royal baby will bring the family back together and that the Duchess will allow the family to have a relationship with the little prince or princess, as it's "important that children have a bigger sense of their family and where they could from...I would like to think that this child would have access to the best parts of grand dad…and get to know that side of the Markles."

Thomas has express his desire in the past to be a part of baby Sussex's life, but currently it is not known if he, or any other member from Markle's paternal family, will be allowed visits with her child, as Thomas has frequently blasted the Royal Family and their alleged negative influence on his daughter. His frequent name in the headlines, along with the harsh words he spat, left Markle "heartbroken," according to a letter she wrote in August.

Baby Sussex, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child together, is expected to arrive later this month or sometime in the beginning of May.