Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Star in Bizarre Meme After Royal Wedding Procession

A number of memes emerged out of Saturday’s royal wedding, though one in particular had a confusing theme.

A still shot of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry waving at the crowd during their carriage ride took over Twitter this weekend. It showed the happy couple looking shocked. Prince Harry was smiling and waving while Markle had one hand to her heart, and both were looking to one side and slightly up, as though there was someone above them.

Without missing a beat, Twitter users began offering their suggestion as to what could be baffling the newlyweds from on high. People were tweeting any number of things besides the photo. Some were ironic, some were absurd and some were downright mean-spirited.

The meme had an extra amorphous quality as there was no way to search for it. Most of the posts had no texts, and consisted only of the two photos side by side.

AWWWW SOMEBODY pic.twitter.com/z39KvsJt3i — Cardi Nye: The Scientific Thot Guy🔬🤸🏿‍♂️ (@ThatNevilsKid) May 19, 2018



Still, some users looking for viral glory did us the favor of using the “royal wedding” hashtag, putting some of the gems all in one place.

As for what they might be waving at, there still seems to be no answer. Even if someone tweeted the actual photo of what caught their attention, no one would know as it would be lost in the sea of posts.

Markle and Prince Harry took a 25 minute carriage ride around Windsor Town immediately following their wedding ceremony. The idea of this tradition is to introduce the public to the royal family’s newest member. Huge crowds lined the street, holding signs and waving at the happy couple.

Even in the 21st century, the occasion served the same purpose, as the carriage ride was the source of many of the day’s most iconic photos. Footage of the couple making their way through the street dominated news coverage all weekend, and stills of them smiling, waving and kissing became the go-to encapsulation of their marriage.

Other memes came out of that brief carriage ride. Another popular one showed Markle with an apparently sly and triumphant smile, leading to some inspired caption writing.

“Me when one of my zany schemes finally pays off,” wrote one user.

Me when one of my zany schemes finally pays off: pic.twitter.com/4S2Px38qgL — Joe (@justsaynotojoe) May 19, 2018



“How your girl looks at your ex when you’re not paying attention,” quipped another.

How your girl looks at your ex when you’re not paying attention pic.twitter.com/QwlgJUmLwO — ok (@JamzLdnKmt) May 19, 2018



“There is surely someone somewhere furiously typing a script of a Royal comedy in which the frame freezes here and the main character says: ‘Yup. That’s me. You probably wonder how I ended up here?’”