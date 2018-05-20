Why Meghan Markle Will Not Be a British Citizen for a ‘Number of Years’

Meghan Markle will not become a British citizen anytime soon, despite having just been named the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle married Prince Harry on Saturday in a massive Royal Wedding event. The whole ceremony went far to show that she was a part of the royal family. She was even officially given the title Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.

However, the American actress will remain a U.S. citizen for at least a few years, according to a report by The Mirror. Markle’s immigration status is completely unrestricted. She has been granted Leave to Remain, meaning that there is no time limit on her stay, and she is allowed to work, study or do whatever else she wants in the United Kingdom.

Perhaps because of this, Markle intends to go through the normal channels to become a British citizen. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace confirmed that she will spend a few years getting acquainted with her new home, and earn her place like any other immigrant.

“Ms. Markle has taken full legal advice on her right to remain in the UK and will be fully compliant with all requirements at all times. She will go through the normal visa process,” they said. “Ms. Markle intends to become a British citizen going through the normal process, which will take a number of years.”

Kensington Palace would not specifically comment on whether Markle was getting “special treatment” thanks to her royal association. However, it sounds like the citizenship test is a symbolic gesture to show her people that she takes this seriously.

The British government’s website lists criteria for prospective citizens. They include being an adult over the age of 18, having “good character,” a willingness to continue living in the United Kingdom and good knowledge of the English language. Those seeking citizenship must also have lived in the UK for at least five years before sending their application to the Home Office. They must spend no more than 450 total days outside of the country in that time.

British hopefuls must also not have broken an immigration laws at all during their time in the UK as non-citizens.

Markle is clearly committed to her new life among the royal family. She has officially retired from acting, and she is expected to focus even more effort on her various humanitarian efforts. Markle is a dedicated feminist who has worked with various organizations for the global advancement of women.