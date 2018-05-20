Meghan Markle’s Nephew Tried to Carry Knife Into London Nightclub

While Meghan Markle celebrated her royal wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, her nephew Tyler Dooley was busy getting himself into trouble.

Dooley, 25, attempted to get into a London nightclub on Saturday night and admitted to a bouncer that he had a four-inch knife on him.

He didn’t stick around for long though, as the security staff called the police on him for having the weapon on him.

According to British tabloid The Sun, Dooley told a person at the club, “I just brought it because Donald Trump said London was like a war-zone. I had it for protection.”

The incident took place at the bar Bacchus in southwest London.

“They were all obviously a bit tipsy from celebrating the wedding, but not in bad spirits. As Tyler came up to the bouncer, he said, ‘I have a knife on me.’ He pulled it out and handed it to the staff,” a source told The Sun.

“All he was going on about was how he’d brought it from America because Donald Trump had said London wasn’t safe,” the source continued. “They acted very calmly and dialed 999 and that’s when some local guys told him he’d get arrested. At that point he ran off.”

The police did not arrive until after Dooley had left, and no arrest were made.

The President had in fact called London a “war zone” as recently as May 5, saying it was bloody even though the United Kingdom has strict laws on gun control.

“They don’t have guns. They have knives and instead there’s blood all over the floors of this hospital,” Trump said while at a National Rifle Association convention. “They say it’s as bad as a military war zone hospital … knives, knives, knives. London hasn’t been used to that. They’re getting used to that. It’s pretty tough.”

Dooley did not have an invitation to the wedding but celebrated Markle’s wedding nonetheless while in the city. Back in the United States, he is a legal cannabis farmer.

Approximately 18 million people tuned in to see the royal wedding on Saturday. The wedding took place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor, followed by a lunch reception inside the castle hosted by Queen Elizabeth and an evening reception at the Frogmore House.

Some of the famous guests included the cast of Suits (the show Markle starred in for seven seasons), Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Oprah Winfrey and David and Victoria Beckham.