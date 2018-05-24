Meghan Markle’s Matchmaker Friend Reveals What ‘Sealed the Deal’ With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s mathchmaker Misha Nonoo is cashing in on setting her friend up with now husband Prince Harry with a shirt.

According to The Mirror, the designer is crediting the white blouse the Duchess of Sussex wore to the couple’s first public appearance at the Invictus Games as what “sealed the deal” for the royal couple.

In a now-deleted sponsored Instagram post, Nonoo describes the $185 shirt as “the shirt that sealed the deal, introducing the Husband shirt.”

The post received criticism from royal fans, saying the designer — who attended the Royal Wedding Saturday — was cashing in on the event.

“One of Meghan’s friends is already using the connection to try to flog shirts…insinuating that one of her shirts ‘sealed the deal’ with Prince Harry,” one user commented.

Nonoo is a Bahrain-born fashion designer who met Markle in Miami through a mutual friend, the two reportedly became really close. The designer lives in the U.S. and owns a line of womenswear.

No Noo has been credited with setting Markle and Harry up on a blind date, thinking they’d get on well.

“We were introduced, actually, by a mutual friend – we’ll protect her privacy – but it was literally through her and we met once and then twice, back to back, two dates in London last July, beginning of July, and then it was about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to join me in Botswana,” Harry revealed in their TV interview, which aired hours after their royal engagement was confirmed last year.

“And we camped out with each other under the stars and she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic,” he added.

The couple said “I do,” at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19 surrounded by family, friends and members of the public.

The couple was joined by their wedding party of bridesmaids and page boys, all of whom were children. Along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who reprised their roles after serving as page boy and bridesmaid at aunt Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding, five other bridesmaids and three other page boys made up the royal wedding party.

The couple broke tradition by postponing their honeymoon after the ceremony, with the Duchess making her first official appearance as a member of the Royal family earlier this week.