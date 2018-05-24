Turns out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Made a Big Royal Snub for Their Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited around 600 people to witness their wedding last weekend — but royally snubbed Harry’s European cousins, who are reportedly “miffed” about the awkward situation.

A source told the Daily Mail that the European royals were put off by not receiving an invite to the wedding of the year despite “inviting the Windsors to everything.”

“They are miffed,” the source said, adding that members of aristocratic families across Europe felt as though there had been a “Royal Brexit.”

“They invite the Windsors to everything — weddings and big parties — and usually Prince Edward is the only one who turns up,” the source added, referring to Harry’s uncle and the Queen’s youngest. “Now they feel there has been a Royal Brexit.”

The only foreign royal to be invited to the nuptials was reportedly Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, due to his close ties with the Sentebale charity, which he and Harry founded.

The European royals (think: Denmark, Sweden, Bhutan, Morocco, Oman, Thailand, Luxembourg, Monaco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tonga and Dubai) reportedly feel particularly snubbed as they were invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s wedding in 2011.

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a decision not to invite any political leaders to the wedding, which meant even British Prime Minister Theresa May and United States President Donald Trump. Many thought former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, would also be invited, but because Harry is not a direct heir to the throne, his wedding had no need for formalities like inviting world leaders.

More than 1,2000 members of the public were invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday to watch the royal carriage procession both to and from St. George’s Chapel to Windsor Castle.

Another snub from the Royal Family comes in the form of Queen Elizabeth not awarding Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., a coat of arms, an honor that has been bestowed to the fathers of other commoners who have married into the Royal Family.

The Sun reports the Queen herself made the decree, with a source saying that it would have been too “complicated.”

“The Palace has instructed us to use the example of the Duchess of Gloucester and give Meghan Markle her own coat of arms instead,” the source said.

In order for Markle Sr. to get his own coat of arms he would need to prove that he has an ancestor who was a subject of the Crown.

Markle Sr. made headlines last week after a health scare and subsequent heart surgery prevented him from traveling to London for his daughter’s wedding.

Ahead of the nuptials, Markle confirmed her father would not be able to walk her down the aisle. Harry’s father Prince Charles stepped in and walked his now-daughter-in-law.