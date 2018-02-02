Why McDonald’s Holds the Mayo as a Separate Dip

From tangy barbecue sauce to bright red ketchup, McDonald’s has plenty of options to dip their golden fries in, except mayonnaise.

The lack of mayonnaise as an option for lovers of the Golden Arches to dip their fries in has been the topic of much debate online, with fans of the creamy white egg-based condiment going as far as creating a petition demanding that the fast food chain offer it in sauce packets. It’s offered on their McChicken Burger, after all, but according to the popular restaurant, it’s not popular enough to be included in separate packets.

“What we offer in our restaurants is based on customer demand. We don’t currently have any plans for mayonnaise to be made available,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told Cosmopolitan UK.

While fans of the fast food chain may not be able to get their hands on individual mayonnaise packets, some have found a clever way to hack the system by asking employees to fill a drink lid with the sauce from the McChicken Burger, though they note that it doesn’t always work.

Though a mayonnaise drought may be disappointing for some, the fast food restaurant still has a lot going for it. The company has been leading a turnaround of recovering lost customers by offering discounts, faster service, fresh beef and franchising stores globally. The effort has also included the introduction of the new Dollar Menu.

The new Dollar Menu, which debuted earlier this month, gives customers the option to order off the $1, $2, or $3 tier.

In the $1 tier, customers can grab a Sausage Burrito, a McChicken, a Cheeseburger and any size soft drink.

The $2 tier offers a Sausage McGriddle, a 2-Piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, a Bacon McDouble and any small McCafe beverage.

Finally, the $3 tier features a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a Classic Chicken Sandwich, a Triple Cheeseburger and Happy Meal.

“We built this new menu with variety and value firmly in mind,” Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s USA president, said in a statement.

In addition to their new dollar menu options, McDonald’s is also bringing back a former menu item.

It’s been reported that the Golden Arches franchise is testing out “fresh, never-frozen beef patties” in several restaurant’s around Tulsa, Oklahoma. No word on when, or if, they’ll branch out in to other regional markets.