McDonald's Teases Giving Away Free Food for Life

Are you excited by the prospect of as many Big Macs, Quarter Pounders, and Chicken McNuggets that you can carry? This holiday season, the entire McDonald's menu could be arriving under your tree at no price at all. After first introducing this offer back in 2018, McDonald's is reviving the iconic McGold Card this holiday season, giving fast food lovers the chance to score free McDonald's for life.

The McGold Card is returning as part of the chain's SZN for Sharing event, a three-week affair running from Sunday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 25. Dubbed "a first-of-its kind holiday celebration," the event is taking place exclusively on the McDonald's App, where customers now have the chance to score the McGold Card, giving them access to free McDonald's for life. While the elusive card was previously only up for grabs for a single person, the chain is making some changes this time around. This year, three fans, along with three of their friends and family, will score the card. To enter for a chance to win, you simply need to make purchases in the brand's mobile app during the contest period.

(Photo: McDonald's)

"Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we'll make this McDonald's legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends," Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, said. "Just by using the McDonald's App, everyone can experience the joy that comes with sharing McDonald's this holiday season."

While not everyone will be able to score a McGold Card, there are plenty of other offerings being shared as part of the fast food chain's SZN of Sharing event. Also available will be two exclusive merch drops, which will land in the app on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Wednesday, Dec. 14 and require a $1 minimum purchase to gain access to. The first merch drop will include Chicken McNuggets stockings, McDonald's Dream Order PJs, a McDonald's AM Wrapper Hoodie and PM Wrapper Hoodie in Egg McMuffin or Cheeseburger prints, and a puzzle featuring McDonald's dipping sauces. The Dec. 14 drop is set to feature Hamburglar graphic tees, a hoodie, and a beanie.

The three-week event will also have McDonald's lovers saving plenty of cash. Each day of the event will boast an awesome deal on certain menu items, including a buy one, get one deal on a Big Mac or Crispy Chicken Sandwich, FREE 6-piece Chicken McNuggets with a $1 minimum purchase, and a $0.50 Double Cheeseburger, among plenty of other offers. The SZN for Sharing event is currently ongoing and is set to last through Dec. 25.