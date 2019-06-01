Mass Shooting in Virginia Beach Leaves at Least 12 Dead, Including Shooter

12 people have been killed following a shooting in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday afternoon, according to Associated Press. Virginia Beach Police said the gunman was taken into custody following the harrowing incident, which unfolded at a municipal center.

CNN reported that at least 6 people were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries stemming from the incident. The severity of the resulting injuries hasn’t been revealed at this time, but Virginia Beach General Hospital did tell the outlet that one patient was being transferred from Princess Anne Hospital to Norfolk General Hospital, which is a Level I trauma center.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police told CNN multiple different injuries were reported, however. Among the injured was a police officer, who was saved by a ballistic vest.

The shooting took place in Building 2 of the municipal center, police said.

ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION-municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries. At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody. More to follow — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 31, 2019

An FBI spokeswoman told CNN the agency was called in to assist local authorities following the shooting.

Police started tweeting about the incident around 4:54 p.m. local. The public was warned to “avoid the municipal center area” at the time. Within 30 minutes, police said the shooter had been apprehended, according to PEOPLE. It appears, however, that the shooter was killed. The shooter — a male, according to CNN — was a public utilities worker.

ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION-municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries. At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody. More to follow — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 31, 2019

Sheila Cook, who works in the building, told PEOPLE she was nearby when the shooting started. She said she heard muffled shooting and police arrived on the scene quickly. Employees in her office were told to stay at their desks during the shooting she said.

“I’m feeling shaken and relieved at the same time,” she said.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam tweeted about the shooting as it was happening. He said he and his team were “actively monitoring” the situation. Northam warned locals to avoid the area and listen to law enforcement officials’ instructions.

My team and I are actively monitoring the situation in Virginia Beach. Please stay away from the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) May 31, 2019

PopCulture.com reached out to Virginia Beach Police for comment about the shooting, but did not immediately receive a response.