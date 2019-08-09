Man Reported With Rifle, Body Armor, Hundreds of Ammunition Arrested at Missouri Walmart

Springfield, Missouri police arrested an armed man at a Walmart Neighborhood Market store. The man, described as white and in his 20s, was carrying a rifle and had over 100 rounds of ammunition. No shots were fired and police were on the scene three minutes after receiving the report.

According to a Springfield Police Department press release, officers were called to the Walmart at around 4:10 p.m. local time. An armed off-duty fireman spotted the suspect and detained him until police arrived. No shots or injuries were reported. Police are still investigating to determine the suspect’s motives.

Police said the man wore body army and military fatigues, reports KY3. He was also carrying tactical weapons. The suspect was seen filming himself with a cell phone as he walked through the store, pushing a shopping cart.

The store manager saw the man. He pulled the fire alarm and told customers to leave. While the suspect tried to leave, the firefighter held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

The police could not confirm what the suspect was talking about while walking through the store, reports KY3. They did confirm the man’s weapons were loaded. They also found the suspect’s car and are investigating to find if he had more weapons.

“His intent was not to cause peace or comfort…He’s lucky he’s alive still, to be honest,” Lieutenant Mike Lucas said.

“We definitely have some crimes here,” Lucas told Ozarks First. He added that Walmart’s cameras will help police study what the suspect did in the store.

The incident at the Missouri Walmart came while the country is on edge after two deadly mass shootings last weekend. On Saturday, a man shot and killed 22 people and injured more than two dozen others at an El Paso, Texas Walmart. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, was arrested.

“We’re in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located,” Walmart said in a statement after the shooting. “We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate.”

Hours after the El Paso shooting, nine others were killed in an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio. In that case, the suspect, 24-year-old Connor Betts, was killed by police.

Photo credit: Paul Aiken/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images