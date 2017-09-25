High School Senior Dies After Collapsing During Soccer Game

On Saturday, Rhode Island high school senior Maddie Potts was taking a penalty kick during a soccer game when she collapsed on the field.

The Westerly Sun reports that Potts was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where she was later pronounced dead and was determined to have suffered a brain aneurysm.

“She was kicking a penalty kick, and she just collapsed,” said Superintendent of Schools Barry Ricci. “Everything that could be done for her on the field was done. There was a parent who was a doctor who resuscitated her.”

Potts was captain of the girls’ soccer team and also played on her school’s lacrosse team.

“Maddie represented the very best of our school as an artist, an athlete, a classmate, a teammate and a friend,” the principal of Potts’ school, Chariho High School, said in a statement to WJAR. “We all grieve differently, but we encourage you to remember Maddie as a bright light in Chariho, and share stories that speak to the meaningful impact she had on our community. We will work together with students to pay tribute to her life and the positive presence she was in our school.”

The high school is holding a candlelight vigil for Potts on Monday at 7 p.m. at the school’s soccer fields.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @maddie.potts