Las Vegas Shooting Victims Take Legal Action Against Hotel and Concert Organizers

In the wake of the Las Vegas attack on Oct. 1, several victims have filed various lawsuits against the hotel where gunman Stephen Paddock stayed and the organizers of the outdoor concert he shot at.

People reports that 10 of the victims alleged battery, assault and negligence in a suit filed Wednesday against MGM Resorts International, which owns the venue where the Route 91 Harvest festival was held, its subsidiary Mandalay Corp., which owns the Mandalay Bay hotel, Live Nation Entertainment and Paddock’s estate. The proposed class-action suit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The suit claims that MGM missed multiple red flags that could have alerted them to Paddock’s intentions, and that Mandalay Bay failed to respond to the attack in a timely manner. The suit also accuses Live Nation, which organized the festival, of negligence and failing to provide an adequate exit plan and adequate security.

The victims’ attorney, Catherine Lombardo, says her clients believe that Paddock, who killed himself before police arrived in his room, “should not be free to leave his wealth to the persons of his choosing, but instead that he should pay the victims’ families who were killed, the medical bills of those who were shot and the other damages that he caused to all of the 22,000 people who ran for their lives that night.”

In addition, 21-year-old victim Paige Gasper filed a suit against Mandalay Bay, MGM and Live Nation as well as Slide Fire Solutions, the maker of a bump stock device Paddock used in the shooting which enabled him to adjust his semi-automatic weapon to fire at a rate comparable to an automatic weapon.

Three victims of the shooting previously filed a lawsuit against several bump stock manufacturers, with the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Vegas law firm of Eglet Prince filing against Slide Fire Solutions and other unspecified bump stock manufacturers and retailers on behalf of Devon Prescott, Brooke Freeman, and Tasaneeporn Upright, who are all residents of Nevada.

