Mourners Hold Vigil in Las Vegas to Remember Off-Duty Cop Killed in Mass Shooting

Mourners gathered to pay tribute to Charleston Hartfield, the off-duty Las Vegas police officer killed in the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

His family, friends and police colleagues held a candle light vigil on Thursday night, where many shared kind thoughts on the late 16-year army veteran.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Charlie Hartfield was the greatest American I have ever known,” Sgt. Ryan Fryman said, as CBC reports.

Photos and video of the event show thousands in grief and they remembered Hartfield, who was dubbed “Captain America” by one of his fellow officers.

Hartfield is survived by his wife, Veronica Hartfield, and two children, 15-year-old Ayzayah Hartfield and 9-year-old Savannah Hartfield.

In addition to his army and police careers, Hartfield was also an author. He wrote the book Memoirs Of A Public Servant about his life on the force in Vegas.

Hartfield was off duty when he was murdered by domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock as he was helping others to safety. He was one of 58 people killed by the gunman.

This was just one of many tributes that have rang out across the country in the wake of what’s been called the deadliest mass shooting modern U.S. history.

A post shared by Mega Simarmata (@mega.simarmata) on Oct 5, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT