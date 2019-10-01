Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Who Shot and Killed Neighbor Found Guilty

A verdict has been reached in the case of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, with CNN reporting that she was found guilty of murdering her black neighbor, Botham Jean, when she shot him in his own home after mistaking his Dallas apartment for her own. Guyger was off-duty at the time of the shooting, and walked into Jean’s apartment after having mistaken it for her own. She is said to have drawn her weapon and fired on Jean when he approached her.

The jury began deliberating on Monday, and reached their verdict on Tuesday morning.

During her time on the witness stand, Guyger was asked, “How do you feel about what you did to Mr. Jean?” She tearfully replied, “I wish he was the one that took the gun and killed me,” then adding. “I never wanted to take an innocent person’s life. I am so sorry.”

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger has been found guilty of murder after less than 24 hours of deliberation. Guyger was indicted last year after fatally shooting her unarmed neighbor, Botham Jean, in his apartment, which she said she mistook as hers https://t.co/maS2tEJ0bH — CNN (@CNN) October 1, 2019

Many social media users have since taken to Twitter to comment on the verdict, with one person writing, “Good, especially after she and her attorneys tried to use the “stand your ground law” as a defense. So, you walk into another person’s apartment, shoot him, and you were just standing your ground? Enjoy prison.”

“I’m so glad she was found guilty but before I celebrate, I want to see what she’s sentenced to,” another person commented.

Amber Guyger has been found guilty of the murder of Botham Jean. What the family has said is that what they would prefer is for their dear son to be alive, but this small semblance of justice matters for them, and for all of us. Dallas: You got this right. THANK YOU. pic.twitter.com/Gcj3fr769w — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 1, 2019

“Oh lord, poor girl, this will definitely be a huge lesson for other rookie cops when it comes to being trigger happy vs people of color,” someone else offered. “Hope Amber’s punishment brings positive results for future police enforcement generations.”

Guyger is now facing the prospect of a up to life in prison, after being convicted of murder. The original charge of manslaughter — which was upgraded after protests — would have come with the possibility of 20 years behind bars.

There is no word at this time on when Guyger will be sentenced. Court is set to resume at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.